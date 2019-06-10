PM Imran convenes parliamentary party meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The meeting would discuss current political situation and devise a comprehensive strategy against the opposition, sources said and added that PM Imran Khan will take ruling alliance into confidence on upcoming federal budget during the huddle.

The meeting will begin at the Parliament House on Tuesday afternoon.Elected members of ruling and ally parties will attend the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting of his economic team had approved the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2019-20.

The prime minister had directed his team to ensure minimum burden on the poor class of the society. The budget proposals included allocation of funds for action against the owners of benami assets. The government had approved creation of 10 new vacancies of Grade-17 to 21 for the concerned departments.

