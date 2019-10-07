PM Imran reviews development plan of Bundal Island Karachi  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting in Islamabad today to review proposed development plan of Bundal Island Karachi and New Blue Area Islamabad.

A detailed plan of prospective developments of areas around the city of Karachi and the islands falling within the jurisdiction of Port Qasim came under discussion in the meeting, Radio Pakistan reported.

The development of Blue Area was also discussed in detail during the meeting.

The prime minister while commenting on the proposals stated that our priority should be to build high rises to address the housing needs of the growing population of the city. In this regard, improvement in facilitation of foreign investors was required, he added.

Earlier in the day, in a step to ensure protection of green areas in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to execute new building code in the capital city at the earliest.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that keeping in view population growth in Islamabad, it was necessary to execute new building bylaws immediately in the federal capital.

