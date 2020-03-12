PM Imran directs promotion of small industries

ISLAMABAD: In a step to uplift industrial sector in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to take effective measures on war footing to boost small industries, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting to review the measures for the promotion of industrial sector in Islamabad, PM Imran ordered to ease laws for setting up new industrial units.

The prime minister has decided in principle to set up ‘value chain’ for the industrial sector. He urged the textile industry to introduce ‘Made in Pakistan’ brad at international level. He also directed to review the refund policy for the textile sector.

Read More: Govt committed to boost SMEs, revive sick industrial units: PM Imran

Earlier on March 3, in order to accelerate economic activities in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government was taking measures to boost Small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Presiding over a meeting of leading bankers and the government economic team, PM Imran Khan had said that revival of sick industrial units was among the top priorities of the government.

He had said that the main focus of the government was on ease of doing business in the country. The prime minister had maintained that they were working on various projects to help youth stand on their own feet and contribute to the country’s economic development.

Comments

comments