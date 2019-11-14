PM Imran convenes PTI’s core committee meeting tomorrow    

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday summoned a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee for November 15 to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country, ARY News reported.

Sources said that parliamentary issues, removal of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and its legal procedure, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) sit-in and its plan-B will be discussed in the meeting.

Increasing food prices, inflation and current economic situation will also be discussed in the huddle, the sources said and added that important decisions will be taken in the sitting.

The meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 5:00 pm at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier in the day, in what could be termed his party’s final stance on the issue, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Shehbaz Sharif had announced that his party rejected the government’s demand to submit an indemnity bond to allow former premier Nawaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N president had said that he and his party both had reject the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s demand as it was not only illegal but a deceptive move by the ruling party to portray Nawaz Sharif and his party as corrupt.

“These small minds are politicising a serious issue for they lack human values so we are approaching the court against this illegal demand by the government.”

