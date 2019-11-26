PM Imran lauds Queen Maxima for promotion of financial inclusion for development

ISLAMABAD: Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, in her capacity as the UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

In a statement, PM Imran expressed appreciation for Queen Maxima’s commitment to the promotion of financial inclusion for development.

He said that her visit to Pakistan would provide added impetus to the ongoing efforts by the government for promotion of financial inclusion in Pakistan.

PM Imran also apprised Queen Maxima of various welfare initiatives taken by the government including the flagship ‘Ehsaas Programme’.

These initiatives, he added, were aimed at promoting financial inclusion especially for women and young people, with the ultimate goal of poverty alleviation, inclusive economic development and women empowerment, read the statement.

Queen Maxima appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for promoting financial inclusion in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and reiterated support for Pakistan’s quest for poverty alleviation and inclusive economic development.

Earlier in the day, Netherlands’s Queen and UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development Queen Maxima had visited the Finance Division and held a meeting with Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

During the meeting, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had apprised Queen Maxima of the economic situation of Pakistan with a focus on various policy steps.

