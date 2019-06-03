PM Imran directs to open rest houses for general public, tourists

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday directed the concerned authorities to open government’s rest houses for general public and tourists, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review progress in tourism sector, PM Imran said that the commercial usage of rest houses will not only boost tourism in the country but also generate revenue.

He said,” It is the part of the government’s policy to open rest houses for general public.” The prime minister said that he would not tolerate any obstacle in implementation of the government’s policy. He directed the authorities to categories all the rest houses in the county.

On the occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief sectary apprised the meeting that there were 157 rest houses in the province while Punjab Tourism Minister Raja Yasir told the prime minister that the provincial government had opened 177 rest houses for general public.

Punjab Tourism Minister Raja Yasir , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for tourisms Muhammad Atif and other high officials were present in the meeting.

Earlier on May 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that while other countries earned billions of dollars from tourism alone, Pakistan had in past neglected its cultural heritage.

Addressing a ceremony at Lahore Fort, the prime minister had said that the rulers in past “cared about nothing” and tourism industry in Pakistan was in tatters.

“No action was taken to preserve the historical and cultural heritage that we have; we could have paid off foreign debts with tourism alone”, he had claimed.

