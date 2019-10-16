PM Imran reviews overall security situation in country   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reviewed overall security situation in the country.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, PM Imran directed to ensure foolproof security of foreign heads of states visiting Pakistan in coming days, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting discussed internal security situation of the country and measures for the protection of lives and properties of the people.

Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Earlier on September 26, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated his invitation for President Putin to visit Pakistan.

“Our people are waiting for President Putin to visit Pakistan,” PM Khan had said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York.

As per details, matters of mutual interests, the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, bilateral relations and other issues had been discussed in the meeting.

