PM Imran orders robust follow-up of his visit to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Recalling the warm hospitality and keen interest of the leadership of Saudi Arabia in forging closer cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the ministries to ensure quick and robust follow-up on the outcomes, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on the follow-up of his successful visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, PM Imran stressed that significant potential existed in bilateral cooperation in trade, commerce, energy, tourism, and manpower export to Saudi Arabia.

He laid special emphasis on initiating agreements to promote Saudi investments in Pakistan. The prime minister tasked the ministries to develop close liaison with their Saudi counterparts to develop tangible outcomes for the benefit of both countries, within a time-bound manner.

Read More: PM Imran, Saudi crown prince agree to enhance bilateral economic ties

Earlier on May 9, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had expressed satisfaction at existing cooperation in bilateral military and security relations, and agreed to further augment collaboration and cooperation to achieve mutually agreed goals.

According to the joint statement issued about the prime minister’s three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, the two leaders, at their meeting, had reviewed all facets of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Comments

comments