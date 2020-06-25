PM Imran, Sri Lankan president discuss situation arising out of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday made a telephone call to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, during which a discussion on situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic and current situation in Kashmir was held, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Imran underscored the need for global efforts to move forward the process of progress and development. He apprised the president about the measures taken by his government to overcome the pandemic.

Matters pertinent to bilateral ties, debt relief for the developing countries, regional situation and other issues were also discussed, said sources.

Earlier on May 3, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned his Canadian counterpart, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss matters of mutual interest and the global coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for his support shown towards Pakistan’s call for debt relief at the G20.

He had apprised Justin Trudeau on the current situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan had also condoled the loss of life in Canada due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

