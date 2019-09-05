PM Imran steered country out of economic crisis: Mian Aslam

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has steered the country out of economic crisis, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Mian Aslam said that next year will be the year of development and prosperity of the country.

While in his message on Defence Day, he said, “6th of September holds special importance in the history of Pakistan. Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to the Indian aggression in the 1965 war.”

Indian should keep in mind that if it ever attempted to indulge in any aggression then it will be repaid in the same coin with even more force and fury, the minister added.

He said that Defence Day reminds us of the times immemorial memories of the spirit, velour and exemplary courage of Pakistani nation.

“We should vow to forget our mutual differences and work with unity in order to ensure stability of our dear motherland,” he said and added that 6th September is the day of renewal of defence of the country.

The minister said that the ugly face of India has been exposed as it usurped and seized the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people.

“India should remember that every Pakistani is standing side by side with their Kashmiri brethren who are being subjected to Indian persecution and oppression, Mian Aslam concluded.

