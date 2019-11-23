PM Imran summons meeting of PTI, govt spokespersons

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday summoned a meeting of government and party spokespersons for November 25 to evolve a comprehensive strategy to deal with the opposition’s narrative, ARY News reported.

PM Imran will brief the spokesperson about the government’s narrative on various issues including the PTI foreign funding case during the session, said sources.

The sources said that the current political situation, the decisions taken in PTI core committee meeting, the government’s performance, economic situation and other issues will also be discussed in the meeting. The meeting will be held at 6pm on November 25.

Read More: ECP to conduct daily hearing of PTI foreign funding case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had accepted opposition’s application to conduct the proceedings in the foreign funding case against PTI on a daily basis from November 26.

The plea of Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to conduct daily hearing of the case was accepted by the Pakistan’s supreme electoral body.

The ECP had also directed the scrutiny committee to gear-up its work in this regard.

