PM Imran suspends top officials at IIA over maltreatment of passengers

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of an incident of maltreatment of passengers by the personnel of Airports Security Force (ASF) at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA), Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered to suspend top officials of the airport over their failure in handling the situation in a profession manner, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan directed to suspend IIA’s station manager Pervez Naseer, airport manager Tahir Sikandar, terminal manager Zaheer, Malik Akram and others.

He also ordered to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the officials. A board of inquiry, headed by Brigadier Irfan Zafar, has been constituted to proceed against the responsible officials of ASF under the Pakistan Army Act. The board of Inquiry will complete its proceedings within 10 days.

Sources said that incident of maltreatment took place on 17th of October when the PIA flight PK-728 from Riyadh to Peshawar was forced to land at the Islamabad airport owing to bad weather and the authorities had allegedly failed to provide the passengers food and refreshment.

Comments

comments