PM Imran, Swiss president discuss bilateral relations

NEW YORK: Swiss Confederation’s President Ueli Maurer on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York, ARY News reported.

Matters of bilateral issues, bilateral relations, regional situation and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

The sources said that the meeting was held on the sidelines of 74th UN General Assembly session.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan had met US President Donald Trump in a televised event during which reporters were also present.

Speaking on the occasion the President of the United States had hailed Prime Minister of Pakistan for being a leader like him. He had said, “It’s an honor for me that I’m sitting with you and you (Pakistanis) are lucky people that you have Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Addressing the US president and the reporters, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said, “Trump heads the most powerful country in the world. And the most powerful country in the world has a responsibility.

“I honestly feel that this crisis could become much bigger. We look to the US to put out flames in the world,” the PM had said.

