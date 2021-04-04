LIVE: PM Imran takes calls from public

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is taking live calls from the general public and responding to their queries, ARY News reported on Sunday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In his introductory speech, PM Imran Khan said urged the masses to wear facemasks and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to contain coronavirus spread.

He said the third wave of the pandemic is proving more lethal across the globe including Pakistan. “No one can say how long the third wave will prevail.”

More updates to follow…

Comments

comments