Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


LIVE: PM Imran takes calls from public

imran khan live calls masses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is taking live calls from the general public and responding to their queries, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In his introductory speech, PM Imran Khan said urged the masses to wear facemasks and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to contain coronavirus spread.

He said the third wave of the pandemic is proving more lethal across the globe including Pakistan. “No one can say how long the third wave will prevail.”

 

More updates to follow…

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

CEC to decide about polling in Lockdown area of Daska constituency

Must Read

Pakistan sees highest number of critical Covid-19 patients

Pakistan

Fazlur Rehman advised rest after health deteriorates

Pakistan

PM Imran wishes Christian citizens ‘a happy Easter’

[X] Close