PM Imran telephones Afghan president, condemns terrorist attack on his rally  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday telephoned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and condemned the terrorist attack on his election rally in Parwan province, ARY News reported

PM Imran, during the telephonic conversation with the Afghan president, conveyed his immense grief over loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.

On the occasion, PM Imran reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

Read More: Blast outside president rally in central Afghanistan kills at least 24

Earlier on September 17, a suicide bomber had killed at least 24 people outside a campaign rally for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, less than two weeks ahead of elections.

A further 32 people had been wounded, Parwan hospital director Dr Abdul Qasim Sangin had told AFP, adding: “The toll includes women and children”.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi had said the bomber had been on a motorbike and had detonated at the first checkpoint leading to the rally. Ghani was unhurt.

Comments

comments