PM Imran thanks Mahathir for speaking against Indian repression in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday thanked former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad for speaking against Indian repression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran praised Mahathir Bin Mohamad for raising the decades-old Kashmir issue and speaking in support of oppressed people in Indian occupied Kashmir.

 

Earlier today, addressing a ceremoney held in Kuala Lumpur to mark one year of military siege in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mahathir had said, “I had chosen to speak out despite being aware of the potential backlash. To my mind, keeping quiet is not an option. I offer no apology for what I had said.”

 

He maintianed that though his remarks had affected Malaysian palm oil’s export to India, adding, “I don’t know if that is a high price to pay for speaking out against such injustices.”

