PM Imran orders to abolish biometric verification for people with damaged fingerprints

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of a complaint of a senior citizen, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to abolish the mandatory condition of biometric verification for availing CNIC, mobile SIM and opening of bank accounts to facilitate the persons with missing or damaged fingerprints, ARY News reported

PM Imran directed National Database and Registration Authority chairman to initiate the process and complete it within the assigned timeline of 30 days.

According to a statement issued from Prime Minister’s Office, “A task in this regard will be created against Ministry of Interior via Task Management System to pursue the case. For any other consultation and clarity, Deputy Secretary (PMDU) will be the focal person to provide assistance.”

Certain segment of the society on account of having missing or damaged fingerprints had to face inconvenience in availing secures like ID cards, mobile SIM, passport, opening of bank account etc, read the statement.

The statement further said, “It is despite the fact that NADRA has already issued a circular to its client organizations to rely on their ‘varisys’ system while dealing with such cases of amputations and missing fingerprints.”

