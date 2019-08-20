PM Imran likely to visit Sindh by end of August: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan likely to visit Sindh by end of this month (August), sources told ARY News on Tuesday.

The well informed sources said that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will leave for Islamabad tomorrow (Wednesday) on a day-long visit where he would formally invite the prime minister to visit Tharparkar.

The prime minister will announce a special package for Tharparkar during his visit to Sindh. The sources said that PM Imran likely to arrive in Sindh on August 30 or 31.

During his visit, the prime minister will also address a mass public meeting in Thar.

Read More: ‘Corruption in Sindh halted its prosperity’: PM Imran Khan

Earlier on March 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Sindh should have been a prosperous province of the country, ‘but corruption pushed it backwards.’

Addressing a public gathering in Ghotki, PM khan had said that Sindh had all the resources to be a prosperous province of Pakistan.

“It is a province rich in gas production and crop cultivation, but it still has the poverty more than the entire country. And it’s because of corruption”, he had said.

Comments

comments