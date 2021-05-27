PM Imran convenes meeting over water dispute among provinces

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an important meeting on Friday to review provinces’ complaints about unfair distribution of water, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the details, representatives of Sindh, Punjab, high officials of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and others will attend the meeting in Islamabad tomorrow. The meeting will review the complaints of Sindh about unfair distribution of water by IRSA.

The sources said that the development came after Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal had met with Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad earlier today.

During the meeting, matters related to water shortage and Indus River System Authority (IRSA) were discussed. The Sindh minister, during the meeting, compliant to the prime minister about the unfair distribution of water by IRSA among provinces.

“IRSA not giving Sindh its due share of water. TP link canal was opened despite objection from 3 provinces,” Siyal told PM Imran.

Taking notice of Sindh irrigation minister concerns, PM Imran Khan summoned Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Chairman Rao Irshad Ali Khan on Friday.

The provincial government previously claimed that the province had been denied its due share of water with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blaming theft of water from canals in Punjab.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman yesterday slammed the federal government for opening the Taunsa-Panjnad link canal despite objections from three provinces.

In a message on Twitter, the PPP leader said that TP link canal was first opened on May 4 but was closed when Sindh’s member protested over its opening.

