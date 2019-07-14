PM Imran’s upcoming US visit to help strengthen ties: FM Qureshi  

MULTAN: Terming Prime minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to the United States (US) need of the hour, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the trip would give a new impetus to bilateral relations between the two countries, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, FM Qureshi said, “Pakistan supports peace and stability in the region.” He said that the US, China and Russia hailed Pakistan’s role for peace in Afghanistan.

He said that dialog only option to restore peace in war-torn Afghanistan and added that regional peace was interlinked with peace in Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi lashed out at the PML-N government for not appointing any foreign minister for four years and also held it responsible for the economic crises. He said that the former rulers brought the country on the brink of economic disaster.

Plunderers had been granted National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the past, said the foreign minister.

Read More: White House confirms PM Imran’s US visit

Earlier on July 10, the White House had confirmed that US President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan to his residence on July 22, putting an end to speculations surrounding the latter’s visit to Washington.

“The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict,” said a statement issued by the White House.

