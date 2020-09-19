Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Imtiaz Sheikh has tested positive for novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The Sindh energy minister in a statement said that he underwent the Covid-19 test after feeling slight fever and sore throat. The minister maintained that he has quarantined himself at home after his reports of virus came out positive.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Read More: Hamza Shehbaz tests positive for coronavirus

It is pertinent to mention here that the coronavirus claimed seven more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,415.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 645 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 305,031.

As many as 292,044 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 6,572. 35,720 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 645 turned out to be positive. Thus far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

