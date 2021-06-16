200 more buildings to be shifted to solar energy: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has announced to shift of 200 more government buildings to solar energy after reviewing the progress of solarisation work in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and World Bank (WB) Country Director Najy Benhassine paid a visit to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for reviewing the ongoing solarisation work at the hospital. JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemi Jamali received the Sindh minister and WB country head at the hospital.

Dr Jamali briefed the energy minister and WB country head about the energy requirements of the JPMC hospital.

The provincial minister that the solar energy project was initiated by the Sindh government with the assistance of the World Bank to solarise the JPMC building. He announced that 200 more government building will be solarised.

Under the solar energy project initiated by the Sindh government, eight hospitals will be shifted on solar energy including JPMC, Civil Hospital, Liaquatabad Hospital, Orangi Hospital, Korangi Hospital, Lyari General Hospital, Ojha Hospital and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

Najy Benhassine said that the solar energy project is possessing a great importance. He also praised the maintenance and cleanliness arrangements of the JPMC building.

