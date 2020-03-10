In-laws apprehended over murder of woman, four minor sons

THATTA: Police on Tuesday arrested a man and his wife accused of murdering their daughter-in-law and four grandchildren in Thatta district of Sindh, reported ARY News.

According to the local police, the father-in-law and mother-in-law of the woman who was found dead along with four minor sons were apprehended after being nominated in a first information report of the incident.

Both arrested accused will be presented before a local court tomorrow.

The police said they have found evidence, which substantially proves it a murder incident.

“Police has found a mobile SIM card having voice record of the slain woman,” sources said.

The cause of the incident is a family feud, sources claimed. The officials also inquiring into probable involvement of notables of the area in the murder incident, police said.

More than three people seemed to be involved in the crime, according to police.

The culprits have tried to paint the murders as an incident of suicide, police sources said.

The investigation team has retrieved the data of the mobile phone and the SIM card, according to police.

The bodies of a woman and her four minor sons were found in a hut in a village near Jhimpir yesterday.

