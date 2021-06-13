In Pictures: Inside Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s intimate engagement

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are officially engaged and the pictures have since taken social media by storm!

After two prior announcements of their betrothal, the couple finally sat down to exchange rings among close friends and family in a gorgeous albeit small engagement ceremony.

In attendance were the couple’s close friends from the industry including Saboor Aly, Kinza Hashmi, and Uroosa Siddiqui among others.

Minal looked stunning in a pistachio-hued Erum Khan Couture ensemble with her long tresses, adorned with classic baby’s- breath, let loose on her neck.

Her groom, Ahsan, on the other hand, cut a dapper figure in a classic cream sherwani look.

The couple also had a special photo shoot at a renowned, colonial-era location in Karachi starring Ahsan’s vintage car collection!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

Ahsan and Minal, who went public with their romance in November of 2020, earlier took to Instagram in May to share the news of their ‘baat pakki’ with their fans and followers, uploading heartwarming pictures from the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

“Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!” Minal Khan wrote, addressing her fiance.

Comments

comments