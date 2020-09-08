LAHORE: Inam Ghani has been appointed as new police chief after the federal government decided to remove Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir from his post, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill confirmed the reports of the change and announced that Inam Ghani would be the new IG Punjab.

While congratulating him on the new appointment, Shahbaz Gill hoped that he would serve the province better. “I have an experience of working with him and have found him as a thorough and polite gentleman,” he said.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also spoke on the matter in an informal talk with media today and said that the province is run as per the rules and regulations and the system continues to work as people goes-by.

“The priority of the new IGP should be to maintain law and order in the province,” he said.

Usman Buzdar further said that the matters are resolved after consultation between the chief executive and the provinces. “Whosoever fit better in the role will be appointed on the post,” he said while rejecting opposition over appointment of CCPO Lahore.

The decision has been taken by the federal government after differences emerged between the IG Punjab and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

Read: Reason behind removal of IG Punjab surfaces: sources

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Umar Shaikh has been directed to continue his duties as CCPO Lahore, while notification in this regard is said to be issued today, sources added.

The main reason behind the removal of Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has also surfaced as former police chief expressed reservations over the appointment of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umair Shaikh over action against the land mafia.

The IGP was allegedly not in favour of strong operation against the land mafia, while the CCPO was neglecting his opinion in this regard and was carrying out a stern operation, well-informed sources said.

Comments

comments