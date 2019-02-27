Politicians react after in-camera briefing on Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: An in-camera briefing given to parliamentary leaders in the Parliament House by top security officials on Indian aggression against Pakistan concluded on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Prominent political personalities expressed their thoughts after attending the crucial session which was also participated by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi opined that the parliamentary leaders showed solidarity with the government and armed forces to defend national interests. He expressed thanks to parliamentary leadership on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More: PAF shoots down two IAF jets; two Indian pilot arrested

FM Qureshi was of the view that Indian opposition knew well about Narendra Modi’s motive for grabbing political benefits of Pulwama incident.

Pervez Khattak

While interacting with journalists, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that the political leadership was completely satisfied with a briefing by military top brass. It was neither the matter of government nor opposition but of national interest.

Answering a question regarding Imran Khan’s appearance, the defence minister said there was no such plans of PM’s participation in the in-camera briefing. Khattak said the premier’s statement about responding Indian aggression came true as two fighters jets of Indian Air Force (IAF) today. “We are still saying that we want peace and war should not be imposed in the region,” he added.

Sadiq Sanjrani:

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that the important session showed united of political and military leadership for national interests. He said that the foreign minister and the army chief provided briefing over ongoing efforts on diplomatic and defence fronts.

Sanjrani praised participation of civil and military leadership in the in-camera briefing over current regional scenario after aggressive tactics of Indian authorities.

Video: soldiers who captured Indian pilot showered with rose petals

“Whole Parliament is standing alongside with our armed forces,” he said.

Commenting on inviting Indian Minister of External Affairs of India in OIC emergency session, Sanjrani said, “We have written letters to member countries of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] to express our concerns. Moreover, we are also working on parliamentary diplomacy [in current scenario].”

Asad Qaiser:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said, “We want peace but no compromise will be made on national security.”

Qaiser said that the government has summoned joint parliament session tomorrow [Thursday] to approve a unanimous resolution pledging to defend security and sovereignty of the country besides condemning Indian aggression against Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif:

The Opposition Leader in the Lower House and Pakistan Mulsim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said, “Pakistan Air Force has made us proud as a nation after the latest action [shooting down Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets].”

He said that [Indian Prime Minister] Narendra Modi should make a sensible move now by avoiding to escalate tensions as the warring situation will affect the region.

“Our armed forces are completely ready to face any challenge and possessing full capacity to respond[any genre of aggression] against our soil,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

Comments

comments