Daughter of incarcerated woman in Saudi Arabia reaches Pakistan

PESHAWAR: A four-year-old girl, who was in Saudi Arabia, after her mother jailed for attempting to smuggle heroin, has reached Pakistan due to the efforts of Overseas Minister Zulfi Bukhari, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The minor girl, named Emaan, reached Peshawar from Pakistan International Airline flight PK-0736 where she was received by her uncle and Overseas Pakistani Foundation.

Pakistani woman named Rani Bibi, travelled for Jeddah last year in May along with her four-year-old daughter Emaan, where she was sent to jail by Saudi police after found guilty of heroin smuggling charges.

The woman is likely to be awarded the death penalty or life imprisonment by the Saudi government.

On request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Overseas Minister Zulfi Bukhari contacted officials of Saudi overseas ministry and requested to send back Emaan to Pakistan.

The Saudi authorities approved permission of Pakistan and allowed the minor girl to travel back to her native country. She was kept in a social protection cell after her mother was jailed.

