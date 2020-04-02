Incentivising construction industry to help create jobs: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that giving necessary incentives to construction industry will help create jobs and reduce poverty in the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of his economic team, PM Imran Khan reviewed the adverse impacts of the novel coronavirs pandemic on economy.

The prime minister said that the worst affected of the pandemic are daily-wagers who have lost their source of income. He maintained that the government was providing special relies to the laborers to mitigate their problems.

The meeting was told that a comprehensive plan has been evolved to revive the construction industry in the county.

Matters pertaining to Naya Pakistan Housing Program, taxes on the construction sector and other issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Federal government had decided to begin work at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) despite the rising trend of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

It was amongst the other key decisions taken during the meeting of the National Coordination Committee. Chief Ministers of all provinces, federal ministers, top military officials and chairman NDMA were present in the meeting.

The construction industry will also be allowed to operate from tomorrow and the prime minister would announce a package for the industry on Friday.

