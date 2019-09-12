KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said that the collection of income tax and sales tax was boosted by 12 percent in the month of August.

As per the board, collection of sales tax was increased from 30.4 to 42.7 percent.

FBR directed its offices to further raise the revenue in coming months.

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Wednesday urged the people to assist the revenue collection body in improving tax culture in the country. Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Zaidi said, “Customers are strongly suggested to seek invoice having sales tax registration number whilst purchasing goods, except goods falling under Third Schedule where the same is printed on products.”

The revenue collection body has also urged people to file complaints against businessmen who were charging sales tax without registering themselves under sales tax act.

FBR had issued a circular which stated that the general public had reported complaints against the businessmen who were charging sales tax from consumers without being registered with FBR under the Sales Tax Act-1990.

“It is, therefore, clarified that sales tax registration number (STRN) (thirteen digits) is issued to every person who is registered for sales tax purpose and only that person is authorized to charge sales tax on his taxable sales except where goods fall under the third schedule to the Sales Tax Act-1990,” read the circular issued by FBR.

