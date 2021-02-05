‘Will definitely increase salaries of government employees’: Pervez Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Friday said that they will definitely increase the salaries of government employees, ARY News reported.

Presiding over meeting in Islamabad, Pervez Khattak said that recommendations of Pay and Pension Commission will be finalized soon. He maintained that they were trying to abolish the discrepancies in salaries of the government employees. The minister said that the government believes in welfare of the employees .

Representatives of All Government Employees Grand Alliance, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and other officials were present in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday announced that the PDM will also join and support government employees coming to Islamabad to protest on 10th of February.

Earlier on 11th of January, the representatives of the provincial government employees’ union had cancelled Islamabad protest after successful negotiations with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The decision had been taken at a negotiation meeting held here under the chairmanship of provincial Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

