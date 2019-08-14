On the occasion of Independence Day, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have called for unity and harmony to face the challenges and issues confronted by the country for achieving the national objectives of progress and prosperity.

In his message on 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, the president said this day also reinvigorates the spirit of patriotism and strengthens the passion to take the national flag to further heights, Radio Pakistan reported.

President Alvi paid tribute to all martyrs and said “the day reminds us of the unmatched sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to protect and safeguard our religious, cultural and social values.”

He also saluted the sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives while protecting the ideological and geographical boundaries of the motherland and kept aloft the banner of its freedom.

Referring to recent developments in occupied Kashmir, the president and the prime minister said that the Indian government’s unilateral move to end the special status of the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a despicable conspiracy and blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions and the Simla Agreement.

The president said the Indian government should realize that with the use of such extreme aggression and absurd measures, the movement for freedom in occupied Kashmir could not be suppressed.

