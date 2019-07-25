Independent candidate from PK-107 Khyber joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected independent candidate from PK-107 Khyber Shafiq Afridi on Thursday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reported ARY News.

Afridi won the PK-107 Khyber 3 seat by securing 9,796 votes, whereas Independent candidate Hameedullah Jan Afridi had managed to secure 8,428 votes in the recently held tribal polls for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly seats.

Afridi made the announced after meeting PTI’s senior leader Jahangir Tareen and Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won five seats in the landmark elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the merged tribal districts.

As per unofficial results published by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), independent candidates had won six of the 16 general seats, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) grabbed three seats, Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) clinched one seat each.

However, two major political parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) failed to win even a single seat in the tribal areas.

Voters in the former tribal zones of Pakistan went to the polls on Saturday in the first provincial elections since the region lost the semi-autonomous status it had held since the British colonial era.

