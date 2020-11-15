ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was raising an unnecessary hue and cry over the Gilgit Baltistan elections as the party had not fielded candidates on 17 seats, ARY NEWS reported.

“PML-N has fielded six candidates for GB elections, leaving 17 seats vacant,” he said and asked as to where voters would stamp their ballot if there is no election symbol of the party on ballot papers of 17 constituencies.

He blamed the PML-N for securing victory in past elections through rigging and said that Maryam Nawaz is also following the footsteps of her father, Nawaz Sharif. “People have now become aware of their politics and will no more pay heed to their calls,” Shahbaz Gill said.

He said that the PTI is in a strong position in the GB polls, however, he would not make claims of victory as made previously by Nawaz Sharif ahead of the final results.

The SAPM further announced that independent candidates would also join PTI after winning the election from Gilgit Baltistan seats.

“We did not give the ticket to some of our party men in order to avoid confusion during the polls,” he said and hoped that these independent candidates would also join the PTI after winning the polls.

Read More: Unofficial results: PTI leads in six GB constituencies

It is pertinent to mention here that the polling for the general elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly has ended without any major disruption and the counting of votes is currently underway.

The polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) are among the parties contesting for the 23 constituencies of the GB assembly.

Comments

comments