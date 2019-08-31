India has always violated agreements: President Alvi  

KARACHI: Referring to Indus water treaty, President Arif Alivi said that India has India has always violated the agreements, may it be Simla agreement or United Nations resolutions on occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a seminar on water crisis in Karachi, President Dr.Arif Alvi has stressed upon the need of creating awareness in the society particularly among young generation about water conservation, Radio Pakistan reported.

He called for making laws and introducing pricing for water so that its conservation could be ensured. The president lauded the initiatives of Panjwani Hissar water institue and NED univeristy for water conservation.

He said efforts were also needed to be taken to avoid water losses and ensure its use for agriculture purposes in proper manner. The president said that steps were also required to be taken to counter the impacts of global warming.

Earlier on March 20, terming ineffective policies and mismanagement root causes of water scarcity in the country, President Dr. Arif Alvi had said that Pakistan had been blessed with plenty of surface and sub-surface water resources.

The president had said this during a presentation by the Secretary, Water Resources Irfan Ali and Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (R) Muzammil Hussain at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

According to a statement released from his office, President Dr. Arif Alvi had said that Pakistan had the largest contiguous irrigation system in the world and added that the great Indus river system had historically been the lifeline of the Indus valley civilization.

