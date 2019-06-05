Asif Ghafoor calls Indian Media ‘fake’ which has been busy spinning stories, on Wednesday (today) replying to Indian media frenzy, claims and conspiracies over the voluntary budgeting decision undertaken by the armed forces, ARY News reported.

DG-ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor emphasized that the recent misadventure by the Indian forces on 27 Feb 19 that resulted in Abhinandan’s arrest should be a glaring reminder to India about Pakistan’s capacity and capability, which was a triumphant victory for the Pakistan Armed Forces working in the limitations of the current defence budget allocation.

The tweet read: “Indian fake media busy spinning on our internal def budgeting choice.Don’t forget,we were the same forces with same budget on 27 Feb 19. We hv the capability & capacity to respond. Remember, it’s not budgeting, it’s resolve of force & the nation firmly standing behind its forces.”

Director General of the Public Relations wing of the Armed forces stressed that it is never money which makes a soldier or an Army better, rather resolve & the nation firmly standing behind its forces which makes them become the best at their respective duties.

The Minister for Information at the time of the Balakot misadventure by India and the the current Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry chipped in with his take on the situation and tweeted that the Indian media behaved like a subservient pet of it’s military establishment.

Fawad’s tweet read: “Indian media is a classic case that what media should never be! They toe their agencies and establishment line like a pet, in # Pulwama indian media earned world wide notoriety for war mongering and seems they are first to get effected by Hinduvata doctrine.”

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday, today that the military’s decision to forgo an annual increase in defence budget is “not a favour to the nation.”

“Irrespective of the voluntary cut in defence budget in upcoming financial year, there shall be no impact on our response potential to all types of threat and the quality of life of the soldiers,” ISPR quoted him as saying that while speaking to the troops after offering Eidul Fitr prayers. Gen Bajwa spent his Eid with the troops stationed along the Line of Control (LoC). He interacted and exchanged Eid greetings with them. Special prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country on the occasion. COAS said the best Eid for a soldier is to take pride in defending the motherland even on such festive days away from his family. “Remember, for us, the defenders of Pakistan, our first family is the Pakistani nation, then the ones back home,” he said while addressing the servicemen. Talking about the military’s decision to forgo a routine increase in military budget, he said that “this initiative is not a favour to the nation as we are one, through thick and thin.”

