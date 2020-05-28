India would have attacked if Pakistan did not have nuclear bomb: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Condemning New Delhi’s aggressive policies, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that India would have attacked if Pakistan did not have nuclear bomb, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists on the eve of Youm-e-Takbir, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India was jeopardizing regional peace through pursuing its sordid ambitions.

He said that India has faced severe embarrassment in Laddakh in recent standoff with China, adding that evil designs of India have now been cleared before the world community as well. The foreign minister said that India wanted to build airports in the disputed territory until 2022.

He maintained that India was continuously committing ceasefire violations along the restive Line of Control (LoC) to divert global attention from its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

“Our quest for peace must not be taken as a sign of weakness,” the foreign minister added.

He said that India could never suppress the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement by use of brute force.

No matter how much brutal force is used, the just struggle of Kashiris cannot be suppressed and the movement will reach its logical conclusion, FM Qureshi added.

Read More: Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: ISPR

Earlier today, paying rich tribute to the scientists and engineers who transformed Pakistan into a nuclear state, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Babar Iftikhar had said that the country had restored balance of power in the region on May 28, 1998.

In his tweet on the eve of ‘Youm-e-Takbir’, DG ISPR had said that on that day in 1998, Pakistan had successfully established credible minimum nuclear deterrence.

“Armed forces salute all those involved from conceptualisation to actualisation especially scientists and engineers who made this possible,” he had added.

