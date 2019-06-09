Indian authorities fail to find out any clue of disappeared IAF plane

NEW DELHI: The mystery of missing of AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has not been solved yet.

Indian media has started to critisize the government for failing to trace the missing plane despite passing of six days. Here is a video of an Indian Tv taking on the government and saying the plane might be disappeared by the Aliens…!!!

Indian Air Force Plane is missing… but we cannot blame Nehru or Rahul Gandhi or Kejriwal or Tukde Tukde Gang for this…who should we blame?Oh yes, How about ALIENS! Posted by Dhruv Rathee on Saturday, June 8, 2019

On Saturday IAF had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information about location of the AN-32 transport aircraft which went missing around remote Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh.

Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command Air Marshal R D Mathur made the announcement of the cash reward as the aircraft could not be located after six days of massive search operation.

“While the search for the missing aircraft is on, Air Marshal RD Mathur, AOC-in-C of Eastern Air Command, had announced a cash award of Rs 5 Lakh for person(s) or group who provide credible information leading to finding of the aircraft,” a Shillong-based spokesperson of the IAF said.

The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft with 13 people on board lost contact on Monday afternoon after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China. IAF had launched a massive search operation hours after the aircraft went missing, but it has failed to trace it.

