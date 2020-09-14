Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


India bans onion exports

Onion export

MUMBAI: India on Monday prohibited exports of onion, the government said in a notification, as prices trebled in a month after excessive rainfall hit crops in southern states.

The export of all varieties of onion was prohibited with the immediate effect, the government said.

India is the world’s biggest exporter of onions, a staple of South Asian cooking. Countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia and Sri Lanka rely on Indian shipments.

Wholesale prices in India’s largest onion trading hub, Lasalgaon in the western state of Maharashtra, have nearly trebled in a month to 30,000 rupees ($408.52) per tonne.

Excessive rainfall in India’s southern states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh has damaged summer-sown crop and delayed harvesting in other states, said Ajit Shah, president of the Mumbai-based Onion Exporters’ Association.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

US govt confirms receiving Oracle bid for TikTok

International

Tanzania: Ten schoolchildren killed in dormitory fire

Pakistan

Government to announce special package for South Balochistan

International

Independent analysis concludes Navalny was poisoned in attempted assassination


ARY NEWS URDU