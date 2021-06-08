India-bound plane makes landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A India-bound plane on Tuesday made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi Tuesday for refueling, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, an air ambulance carrying an Indian patient from Iraq made a landing at the Karachi airport for refueling.

After being refueled, the air ambulance was allowed to leave for its final destination, Kolkata.

This is not the first time that an Indian plane has landed in Pakistan, although both countries have imposed a ban on each other’s flights from using their airspace.

On March 02, an Indian airplane made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi after, a man passed away while flying from Sharjah to Lucknow.

The pilot of an Indian airliner had to force the plane to make an emergency landing to deal with the situation at hand.

Read More: Passenger dies as Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

The pilot sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after communicating the situation. Later, the pilot was allowed to make an emergency landing on humanitarian grounds.

Flight no 6E 1412 made an emergency landing around 5 in the morning today.

According to the sources within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) the passenger expired before getting first aid after the landing. The flight took off at 8.36 am to its destination after ensuring important measures.

Comments

comments