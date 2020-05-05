India cannot mislead world with its unfounded allegations: FO

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting Indian allegations pertaining to indigenous Kashmiri resistance, the Foreign Office on Tuesday said that India cannot mislead the international community with its unfounded allegations and aggressive actions on the ground, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that the recent incidents in occupied Kashmir are reflective of the inescapable reality that India’s brutal campaign of violence and repression is meeting its logical consequences.

Attributing this indigenous Kashmiri resistance to any alleged “infiltration” is a travesty, she said and added that India’s typical allegations of “infiltration” ring hollow also because all these incidents have taken place deep inside the Valley, several miles behind Indian military’s extensive Infiltration grid, comprising several layers of security.

The spokesperson said that the people of occupied Kashmir have been suffering under inhuman lockdown and military siege for over nine months, following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. The entire region has been turned into a prison, with unprecedented restrictions which continue despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout this period, every single right of the Kashmiri people has been trampled upon by the Indian occupation forces acting with complete impunity under draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA), and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Across the Line of Control (LoC), using the pretext of so-called “infiltration” and “launch pads”, Indian forces are deliberately targeting unarmed Pakistani civilians, including women and children, she added.

In over 975 unprovoked cease fire Violations by India since 1 January 2020, six innocent civilians have lost their lives and another 69 have been critically injured. This inhuman war tactic cannot be condemned enough, read the statement.

The spokesperson maintained that Indian insinuations against Pakistan are patently designed to divert international as well as domestic attention from India’s grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, the treatment of Indian minorities, and mismanagement by the BJP government of Covid-19 related challenges.

The FO once again calls upon the international community to take cognisance of the threat to peace and stability in South Asia posed by India’s irresponsible rhetoric and belligerent posture. The world must act to restrain India before the reckless policies of this ideologically-driven RSS-BJP dispensation cause grievous harm to regional peace and security.

