India celebrating PDM narrative because its anti-Pakistan, says PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: While the country is already roiled in rough waters the opposition is furthering the dilemma with their political circus, said Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan in his interview.

Talking today to a private TV channel the Prime Minister said the opposition had from the very first day his government assumed power that this government is incapable and that it has been defeated.

PM Imran Khan said he has not taken a single off-day since he became prime minister, adding that nor did he go on a private trip anywhere.

Whereas talking about the preceding government and their supremo Nawaz Sharif, he rhetorically said why Sharif is so famous in India these days.

Nawaz Sharif has become India’s hero today, said PM Khan, claiming that Sharif was doing something that India does against Pakistan and since he is furthering the Indian narrative against us, he’s become their favorite.

At the moment, India is being ruled by the most anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim government and it was their malicious attempt to get us blacklisted in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) global trade list.

He added that on the other hand it was the opposition parties that blackmailed us with FATF-related legislation in Pakistan. It was the opposition due to which Pakistan landed it in the grey list to begin with, he said.

It’s due to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PMD) that India is celebrating Pakistan’s predicaments at the moment.

I welcome them to tender their resignations today and not even await tomorrow. He asserted more than half the parliamentarians from opposition will desert their parties’ stance on resignations.

He said the government will facilitate them in carrying out a long march and sit in but I know they cannot do it for a week straight.

They scared us over their Minar I Pakistan rally that a sea of people will come out on the roads but they could not deliver on their claims.

