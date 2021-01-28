India committing gross human rights violations in IoK: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has said on Thursday Pakistan will continue to support the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their just right to self-determination.

Addressing the weekly news briefing in Islamabad, he said India is perpetrating gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chaudhri said Pakistan will continue to support the self-determination struggle of the Kashmiris and will also continue to raise the issue at every international forum.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart and both the foreign ministers reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The spokesperson said that China is providing the first batch of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft would fly to Beijing to bring more than 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan.

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced that China had promised to provide 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31.

