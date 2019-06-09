India hatching conspiracies against Pakistan at every forum: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Sunday said that Indian was hatching conspiracies against Pakistan at every forum, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Multan, FM Qureshi said that India was trying to push Pakistan from FATF’s grey list to black list. He said that Pakistan had given a befitting response to the Indian aggression in February but it did not stop hatching conspiracies against us.

The foreign minister said that Armed forces and civilians rendered unmatched sacrifices in war against terrorism.

Speaking on the occasion,FM Qureshi said that despite economic challenges, the government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to the masses.

He said that their government was inherited an economic crises and added that the former rulers plundered the national exchequer ruthlessly.

Qureshi said that the problems created during the last 10 years could not be resolved in a short span of 10 months. The foreign minister said that the PTI-leg government faced internal and external challenges during the last 10 months.

Criticizing the opposition parties, FM Qureshi said that the people were paying for the wrong policies and corruption of your governments’. He said that their opponents were joining hands to escape from the accountability process launched by the PTI’s government.

FM Qureshi said they would introduce a new face of Pakistan, if they were given five years to complete tenure. “Pakistan’s economic situation will not turn better until you elect a fair and transparent leadership,” the foreign minister added.

