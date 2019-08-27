MUZAFFARABAD: India continuing with the aggressive posture it has taken on the Line of Control (LoC), yet again resorted to unprovoked firing at the working boundary, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the shots were fired in the Neelum Valley’s area of grace.

The deputy commissioner of Neelum revealed that a civilian had been injured due to the Indian firing close to the Pandu sector of the LoC.

The Pakistan Armed forces are busy dishing out a response for the violation, targeting Indian soldiers, bases, and checkpoints.

Earlier on August 21, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur had condemned the continuous unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Kashmir Affairs minister, in a statement, has said that Indian forces are continuously resorting to unprovoked firing along LoC to divert attention from Kashmir cause.

He said that Pakistan armed forces were giving a befitting response to Indian atrocities across LoC. He urged the international community to help resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

