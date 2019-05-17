Chinese video app TikTok, which allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, is hugely popular in India and Pakistan.

The app allows every user to get his/her 15 minutes of fame and has made many a struggling models like Jannat Zubair to become overnight stars.

The app also helped a number of Instagram influencers get more followers and is still one of the most downloaded apps both on Apple and Google’s Play Store.

Tik Tok’s popularity in India also brought forward some unusual stars like this Indian couple with an account titled Kanha Ram Prajapat who is making some cute but hilarious videos.

The couple is using Bollywood songs, dialogues and other viral videos in a domestic setting and sometime their small kid also comes forward to entertain the audiences.

People usually post hilarious comments on their posts but mostly appreciate how they make funny videos which sometimes get more views than celebrities.

It is pertinent to note here that the app was shortly banned in India last month after a high court in Tamil Nadu called for its removal.

The week long ban in India was a major setback for TikTok, due to India being its largest user base with nearly 300 million users.

