In the midst of COVID pandemic, India is battling a surge of ‘black fungus’
India, already in the midst of a catastrophic wave of COVID-19 infections, is now facing a dual health crisis: dangerous “black fungus” infections developing in recovered patients’ brains.
Even prior to the pandemic, the rare fungal infection disproportionately affected Indian patients, with the prevalence of the infection estimated to be about 70 times higher in India than the rest of the world.
But University of Queensland professor of medicine Paul Griffin said COVID-19 “tipped the balance” in the favour of the disease.
“With the germ there in the background, it’s inevitable in a lot of ways we will see more cases [of mucormycosis] reported in India,” he said.
What is mucormycosis?
Mucormycosis is a fungal infection caused by a group of moulds called mucormycetes, found in soil and in decaying vegetation.