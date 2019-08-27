Indian authorities refusing to issue death certificates in occupied Kashmir: report

LONDON: In an unprecedented move, the Indian authorities are refusing to issue death certificates to the heirs of the martyrs, said UK’s newspaper Independent in its report.

According to the report, the situation in occupied territory is unclear despite the claims of the Indian authorities about everything ‘good’ in the valley.

The newspaper in its report further has revealed that doctors and hospitals’ administration have been asked not to issue death certificate to the people who become dead or injured in the torture by the occupation forces. “They have been also directed not to keep the record in this regard.”

The death certificates which are being issued right now in the occupied Kashmir are missing the actual cause of the death.

Yesterday, a leading international daily the Washington Post said that the ground situation in occupied Kashmir contradicts the Indian official stance of normalcy in the territory.

Read more: Ground situation in Kashmir contradicts Indian stance of normalcy: Washington Post

In its special report, the paper notes that while the Indian government and state police officials say the region is calm, videos from the ground and eyewitness reports tell a completely different and indeed a bleak story.

The paper elucidates that because of communications shutdown, photos and video from the ground are hard to come by, but the paper`s Fact Checker team finds visuals which dispute the government`s claims that no protests have taken place and that there is peace in the territory.

Comments

comments