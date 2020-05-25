India trying to divert global attention from humanitarian crisis in IoK: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Indian was trying to divert global attention from worsening humanitarian crisis and atrocities in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News program ‘The Reporters’ at the Line of Control (LoC) on the eve of Eidul-Fitr, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Kashmir is a disputed territory and any attempt to change the disputed status of the valley will be responded with full national resolve and military might.

Following the Eid prayers at the Line of Control, the COAS addressed the solders and said that India was continuing inhuman lockdown and brutalities in held valley. He urged the international community to ensure freedom of movement for UNMOGIP operations inside the occupied Kashmir as ensured by Pakistan in Azad Kashmir.

The COAS said that Indian occupying forces can never suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris through use of force. “Disturbing the strategic stability matrix in South Asia can lead to dire consequences,” the COAS added.

“Pakistan Army is fully alive to the threat spectrum and will remain ever ready to perform its part in line with national aspirations”

Earlier, ‘The Reporters’ team visited the site where Pakistani forces had shot down and Indian fighter jet and had captured Indian wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

