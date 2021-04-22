Doctor posts goodbye message on Facebook before dying of COVID-19

In the heartbreaking post, an Indian tuberculosis specialist, Dr Manisha Jadhav, has passed away due to novel coronavirus few hours after she wrote a goodbye message on Facebook.

Dr Manisha Jadhav from Mumbai, who was the Chief Medical Officer at Sewri TB Hospital, has passed away on Monday night due to COVID-19 after she posted a heartfelt message on her Facebook just a few hours before her death.

The 51-year-old doctor posted, “Maybe last good morning. I may not meet you here on this platform. Take care all. Body die. Soul doesn’t. Soul is immortal (sic).’

According to the local media, around 18,000 doctors have been infected with novel coronavirus in Maharashtra and 168 have died of the virus so far.

The country has recorded the highest one-day tally of new COVID-19 cases anywhere in the world, as well as the highest number of deaths during the past 24 hours.

In India, nearly 16 million COVID-19 cases in a day followed by the United States (US).

Many hospitals in major cities of India are filled to capacity, whereas, multiple deaths were reported among the patients while waiting for oxygen.

Comments

comments