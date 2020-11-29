India hinders smooth transport of elephant Kaavan to Cambodia

ISLAMABAD: India on Sunday tried to create a hindrance in transportation of Kaavan, the elephant, from Pakistan to Cambodia after the neighbouring country refused to allow a non-stop cargo flight carrying the animal, ARY NEWS reported.

The Pakistani officials have expressed their resentment over the decision of the Indian aviation authorities, who have created a hindrance in the non-stop flight carrying Kaavan to Cambodia.

The Indian authorities have asked the flight to stay at the New Delhi airport for two hours that could pose risk to the health of the elephant.

The restriction has already caused an eight-hour delay in transportation of Kaavan from Pakistan, as the cargo flight that had to leave at 6:00 pm would now leave at 4:00 am on Monday.

The Indian authorities while trying to cover up their act said that the cargo company has not applied for a direct flight to Cambodia.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam while commenting on the entire situation said that India should not play its policy of hatred on rescue efforts for animals.

He demanded of the Indian authorities to allow a non-stop-flight for a cargo plane carrying Kaavan so that it could be transferred with ease to an animal sanctuary in Cambodia.

Renowned pop star and animal rights activist Cher is already in Pakistan to see off Kaavan, the elephant.

An eight-member medical and technical team conducted various tests of Kaavan earlier in the day before shifting the animal to the Chaklala Airbase, from where he would be transported to Cambodia via a Russian chartered jet.

Kaavan’s journey

Kaavan was brought in Pakistan back in 1985 as a gift from Sri Lanka when he was one-year-old, whose inappropriate living conditions in Marghazar Zoo had irked onlookers as he remained chained and that, too, in a tiny enclosure.

Back in May this year, the Islamabad High Court decreed relocation of Kaavan since he was treated cruelly by the authorities concerned.

Kaavan’s plight was given a boost over the years by American pop icon Cher, who publicly campaigned for the elephant’s relocation.

